Temperatures near freezing seemed tailor-made for the dinner that Max Mara retail vice president Maria Giulia Maramotti and Bag Snob blogger Tina Craig threw last week for society women in Dallas.

The brand presented racks of fall coats and ready-to-wear plus some resort items made specifically for the event, and the ladies practically dove into them.

“I’ve always been a strong fan of Dallas as a city with all the culture and architecture and art that is happening here,” Maramotti said. “Thanks to Tina, we really wanted to create a connection between the Max Mara brand and the ladies here, to celebrate the story of us and who we are and what we do. This is something quite exclusive that we just did here.”

Sales were brisk during the cocktail hour, possibly aided by a chill in the glass-walled rooftop party room at The Joule hotel. Some wore their purchases throughout dinner.

“I left my coat in the car so I could buy something,” said jeweler Sue Gragg as she paid for a soft pink alpaca three-quarter coat. “I mean, we have to support them.”

Philanthropist Nancy Rogers quickly selected a mink wrap, celebrity literary agent Jan Miller swaddled herself in a fluffy ivory “polar teddy” camel hair and cashmere topper, and Leisa Street chose a fur and cashmere stole to drape over the Max Mara coat she had worn into the party.

“Could there be a better night for selling coats?” Craig said. “Some of my friends called and said it was too cold to go out. Their loss.”

Max Mara has 25 stores nationwide but none in Dallas, though a pop-up next year is a possibility, noted Maramotti, who is a granddaughter of brand founder Achille Maramotti.

Plans call for 2019 openings in Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, N.J., and the Shops at Riverside in Hackensack, N.J., she said.

The dinner party attracted 36 guests including Lori Jones, Jamie O’Banion, Jane Aldridge, “Real Housewives of Dallas” cast member Kameron Westcott and “The Bachelor” season 17 winner Catherine Giudici.