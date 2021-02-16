Baja East and Eddie Bauer have teamed for a limited-edition capsule, out today.

It’s a unisex collection that blends the aesthetics of the West Coast-based brands, combining Eddie Bauer’s history in the outdoor apparel industry (launched in Seattle, Wash., in 1920) with Baja East’s brand DNA, a gender-fluid approach to streetwear and surfwear rooted in Los Angeles.

Available on eddiebauer.com in sizes XS to XL, the line includes a hooded jacket that pays homage to the original Eddie Bauer “Skyliner,” priced at $349, and a fleece pullover, $189, with its matching joggers, $149. The drop is inspired by the scenery and colors of California’s outdoors, noted Baja East’s cofounder and creative director Scott Studenberg. The brands plan to introduce more pieces in the fall.

“Nature has always been a great inspiration to me when designing my collections, so it’s been a true dream to partner with Eddie Bauer, who are famed for their outdoor adventure apparel,” said Studenberg, who launched Baja East in 2015 alongside John Targon, in an exclusive statement. “When we first started on the collaboration over a year ago, I toured their archives, where I was immersed in the history of the notorious 100-year-old-brand and was immediately inspired by an archive ‘EB’ logo I found that I remixed and paired with an inverse ‘BE’ for our collaboration branding. The collection embraces iconic silhouettes from both brands, including their original ‘Skyliner Down Jacket’ and my ‘Bi-Level Hoodie’ and ‘Moto Sweatpant’ and merges Eddie Bauer’s performance-wear technology with Baja East’s surf-to-street aesthetic and luxe fabrications, bringing to life my literal fashion fantasy: warm enough for a brutal New York winter, cozy enough to lounge in at home (I’ve been wearing my fleece set for four days straight) and high-tech enough to pair with your hiking boots for an outdoor extravaganza.”