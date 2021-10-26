First Look: Baja East and Eddie Bauer Partner on Winter Collection

After collaborating on a limited-edition capsule in February, Baja East and Eddie Bauer are unveiling a full, extended collection today.

It’s a unisex line, featuring flannels, down jackets, snowsuits, hiking boots and accessories like duffle bags and beanies. Combining the aesthetics of both West Coast-based brands — Eddie Bauer’s history in outdoor apparel (launched in Seattle in 1920) with Baja East’s gender-fluid approach to streetwear in Los Angeles — the items are inspired by Baja East creative director Scott Studenberg’s time spent outdoors in California, particularly in Big Sur.

Eddie Bauer x Baja East Courtesy/Scott Studenberg

Diving into Eddie Bauer’s archival documents and records while creating the designs, Studenberg was inspired to reimagine the brand’s Skyliner 1936, reportedly the first down jacket patented in the U.S. He also came up with a new logo — an inverted EB x BE.

“I toured their archives, where I was immersed in the history of the notorious 100-year-old-brand and was immediately inspired by an archive ‘EB’ logo I found that I remixed and paired with an inverse ‘BE’ for our collaboration branding,” Studenberg, who launched Baja East in 2015 with John Targon, told WWD in an exclusive statement in February.

Available in sizes XS to XL, priced between $20 to $650, Eddie Bauer x Baja East is available now on Eddie Bauer’s e-commerce and stores nationwide.