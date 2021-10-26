×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: October 26, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Jean Paul Gaultier Ventures Into Vintage, Rentals

Fashion

Jonathan Adler: A Potter Builds an Empire

Business

Allbirds Targeting $2 Billion Valuation With IPO

First Look: Baja East and Eddie Bauer Partner on Winter Collection

Eddie Bauer x Baja East is available today.

Eddie Bauer x Baja East
The new campaign was photographed and styled by Baja East creative director Scott Studenberg. Courtesy/Scott Studenberg

After collaborating on a limited-edition capsule in February, Baja East and Eddie Bauer are unveiling a full, extended collection today.

It’s a unisex line, featuring flannels, down jackets, snowsuits, hiking boots and accessories like duffle bags and beanies. Combining the aesthetics of both West Coast-based brands — Eddie Bauer’s history in outdoor apparel (launched in Seattle in 1920) with Baja East’s gender-fluid approach to streetwear in Los Angeles — the items are inspired by Baja East creative director Scott Studenberg’s time spent outdoors in California, particularly in Big Sur.

Eddie Bauer x Baja East
Eddie Bauer x Baja East Courtesy/Scott Studenberg

Diving into Eddie Bauer’s archival documents and records while creating the designs, Studenberg was inspired to reimagine the brand’s Skyliner 1936, reportedly the first down jacket patented in the U.S. He also came up with a new logo — an inverted EB x BE.

“I toured their archives, where I was immersed in the history of the notorious 100-year-old-brand and was immediately inspired by an archive ‘EB’ logo I found that I remixed and paired with an inverse ‘BE’ for our collaboration branding,” Studenberg, who launched Baja East in 2015 with John Targon, told WWD in an exclusive statement in February.

Available in sizes XS to XL, priced between $20 to $650, Eddie Bauer x Baja East is available now on Eddie Bauer’s e-commerce and stores nationwide.

Eddie Bauer x Baja East
Eddie Bauer x Baja East Courtesy/Scott Studenberg
First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

First Look: Baja East and Eddie

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad