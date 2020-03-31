Baked by Melissa is turning its signature cupcake flavor into an apparel collection.

The bite-sized cupcake brand is releasing a limited-edition collection of tie-dye loungewear that takes inspiration from its signature seen in its logo. The collection looks to founder Melissa Ben-Ishay’s love of Sixties and Seventies styles with its retro, tie-dye pattern and psychedelic-inspired font.

The collection includes a T-shirt, sweatshirt and sweatpants all tie-dyed in a pink, yellow, purple and blue colorway. A notable piece from the collection is the T-shirt, which features a colorful illustration of the Statue of Liberty holding a box of Baked by Melissa cupcakes.

The pieces individually range in price from $35 to $75 and the sweatshirt and sweatpants are offered as a bundle for $119. Baked by Melissa is also offering the sweatshirt and sweatpants set with a pack of 25 cupcakes for $149.

