Balenciaga x Adidas Collaboration Causes Jump in Fashion Searches

Balenciaga creative director Demna made an impression on fashion spectators on Sunday, taking over the New York Stock Exchange to debut the design house’s resort 2023 collection, which included Balenciaga’s highly anticipated and rumored collaboration with Adidas.

The design house’s collaboration with Adidas seemingly had one of the biggest impressions on spectators. According to data from Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for “tracksuits” increased by 138 percent following the show.

Demna’s Adidas tracksuits blended the sports brand’s classic stripe motifs and logo with Balenciaga’s oversize and streetwear aesthetic. Demna also reimagined the Adidas logo, keeping the brand’s signature trefoil emblem, but replacing “adidas” with “Balenciaga.”

Balenciaga Resort 2023 Courtesy of Balenciaga

In addition to “tracksuits,” Love the Sales saw “Balenciaga” increased in searches by 25 percent, while searches for “Adidas” jumped by 13 percent. Love the Sales also saw that searches for “streetwear” increased by 51 percent.

The Balenciaga resort 2023 runway show brought together many of today’s biggest celebrities and close friends of Demna, including Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion, Offset, Pharrell Williams, Frank Ocean and Chloë Sevigny, among others.

Balenciaga’s collaboration with Adidas comes after the sports brand teamed with Gucci on a similar high-fashion-meets-streetwear collaboration that debuted during Gucci’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection in February.

The Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration is just the latest high-fashion partnership to come from the design house. Most recently, Balenciaga teamed with Crocs for its second collaboration and with Gucci on the brands’ Hacker Project, which combined Balenciaga and Gucci’s signature styles and logos.

