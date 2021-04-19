Balenciaga has entered the South American market. Today it will unveil its first retail outpost in Brazil at JK Iguatemi, the mall in the financial heart of Sao Paulo.

Measuring at 1,948 square feet, the boutique will offer the summer and fall 2021 collections by creative director Demna Gvasalia, who has been at the helm since 2015. With a presence in more than 21 countries, this will be the brand’s first brick-and-mortar store in the South American market.

Balenciaga joins other retailers at the center including Gucci, Prada, Burberry, Bulgari, Chanel, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Diesel, Tommy Hilfiger, Moncler and Sephora.

The Balenciaga store will feature a full selection of women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, shoes, jewelry, eyewear and bags. The shop, which has a concrete color scheme, has lounging areas, a raw concrete floor and a ceiling lined with suspended LED pendants and track lighting. Other design features are spatterdash walls, lacquered aluminum fixtures, smoked glass surfaces and brushed aluminum racks. The dressing rooms have warm rosewood walls and dark leather seating.

Brazilians represent an important customer base for Balenciaga, and after years observing them travel abroad to connect with the brand, the company decided to have an actual presence in the country.

Balenciaga will also be available for purchase on Iguatemi’s e-commerce site.

Balenciaga has had a busy week in the news.

As reported, Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele presented his Aria collection for that brand last Thursday, revealing designs that pay tribute to Balenciaga’s Gvasalia. The collaboration blended distinctive elements and logos from both labels, which are owned by Kering.

