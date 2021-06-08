Balenciaga is following up its popular Crocs collaboration with a second high-fashion collection.

Creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted his latest collaboration with the footwear brand during the design house’s spring 2022 runway show, dressing models in Crocs rainboot styles, high-heeled Crocs clogs and platform pool slides in green, gray and black.

The new Balenciaga Crocs styles weren’t the only eye-catching accessories from Gvasalia’s spring 2022 collection. The collection also continued the Hacker Project between Gucci and Balenciaga, where Gvasalia presented signature Gucci handbag styles and patterns, but with the Gucci “G” logos swapped out for a “B.” The project is meant to “explore and question the ideas of authenticity, counterfeiting and appropriation within the fashion industry,” according to the Balenciaga show notes.

Gvasalia first teamed with Crocs for Balenciaga’s spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection, where the designer dressed multiple models in platform Crocs clogs in pink, green, yellow and black. The Crocs styles came with an array of cartoon-like Jibbitz, which are Crocs charms, in images like the Balenciaga logo, flowers, peace signs and stars.

“It’s a very innovative shoe,” Gvasalia told Vogue about the first collaboration. “It’s light, it’s a one-piece foam mold and to me, these kinds of techniques and working with these kinds of materials is very Balenciaga.”

Gvasalia’s first Balenciaga x Crocs collaboration retailed for $850 and sold out immediately. The brand has not revealed when the new collection will be available for sale or how much it will retail for.

This is the latest high-fashion collaboration to come from Crocs. The brand has been ramping up its partnerships over the last few years, teaming with other major fashion brands like Christopher Kane, Barneys New York, Alife and Chinatown Market. Crocs has also increased its celebrity partnerships and has recently worked with Post Malone, Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny. Its latest collaboration with Diplo released on Tuesday.

