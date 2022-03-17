Balenciaga and Crocs Team on New ‘Pool’ Style

Balenciaga and Crocs are teaming once again for a new style that merges both brands’ design aesthetics.

The design label and footwear brand are collaborating on the Balenciaga Crocs Pool style, a sandal-like Crocs clog with a rounded platform sole that comes in pink, black, green, white and yellow. The style is stamped with the Balenciaga logo.

This is the latest collaboration to come from Balenciaga and Crocs. Last year, Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia debuted a Crocs collaboration in the design house’s spring 2022 runway show, where models were seen wearing high-heeled Crocs clogs, platform pool slides and rainboot styles.

A campaign image from Balenciaga’s latest collaboration with Crocs. Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga first teamed with Crocs for its spring 2018 ready-to-wear collection, where Gvasalia dressed multiple models in platform Crocs clogs in pink, green, yellow and black, which featured an array of cartoon-like Jibbitz — what Crocs calls its charms — with images of the Balenciaga logo, flowers, peace signs and stars.

Crocs has a long history of teaming with major fashion brands and celebrities. Over the last few years, Crocs has worked with other brands such as Christopher Kane, Barneys New York, Alife and Chinatown Market, as well as celebrities like Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Diplo, Bad Bunny and others.

The Balenciaga Crocs Pool style is available at Balenciaga stores and on its website. The style retails for $565.

