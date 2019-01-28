CALL OF THE WILD: Balenciaga and Farfetch are teaming for an exclusive capsule collection for women, men and kids, which is championing species conservation. The limited edition is leather, fur and down-free and will launch globally on Tuesday.

José Neves, founder, co-chairman and chief executive officer at Farfetch, said the appeal of the collaboration lies in the opportunity of providing customers with one-off products: “At Farfetch, Balenciaga is extremely popular with our global customers, so we are thrilled to launch this new capsule collection in collaboration with the brand, consisting of exclusive pieces that cannot be found anywhere else. We think the collection will delight people who are existing fans of the brand, as well as capturing the imagination of new fans as well.”

The partnership will offer Farfetch shoppers a chance to score new styles in exclusive colorways and materials as well as a selection of products that feature illustrations of endangered animals such as the Northern White Rhinoceros, the Blue whale and the Giant Panda.

The capsule, which will launch with a dedicated online campaign, hopes to inspire customers to raise awareness for species conservation and support IUCN, the International Union for Nature Conservation.