Balenciaga Taps Isabelle Huppert, PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn as First Brand Ambassadors

PARIS — Talk about a Hollywood-worthy double billing.

After revealing it would stage its fall 2024 men’s and women’s collection in Los Angeles in December, Balenciaga on Monday unveiled French actress Isabelle Huppert and Thai actor, singer and model PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn as its first brand ambassadors.

Both “individual personas represent the modern Balenciaga community” through “their creative work, values and approaches to life,” the Kering-owned luxury label said in a statement.

While there has been no shortage of star power under Demna’s tenure, with the likes of Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Bella Hadid and Justin Bieber appearing in the brand’s communication, this is the first time the brand has formally installed anyone in the role.

“Balenciaga tells a story of passion and dedication to artistry,” stated Huppert. “I’ve always believed that fashion is an art form and I’m thrilled to be part of this narrative.”

The veteran French actress has been a “friend of the house” since 2021 and has walked several of its shows, both for ready-to-wear and couture, as well as appeared in its ads, including the controversy-hit office-themed spring 2023 campaign and its latest winter 2023 campaign shot during the renovation of the fashion house’s original Avenue George V headquarters.

Throughout her five-decade-long career, Huppert has played in some 130 feature films and television shows, as well as dozens of stage performances, winning 11 awards including a Golden Globe in 2017 and two for Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival. Among other distinctions, she was inducted into France’s National Order of Merit and its Legion of Honor, holding the rank of officer in both orders.

She also holds the record for the actress with the most films entered in the official competition of the French festival. During the 2017 edition of the festival, she was named the face of the third edition of Kering’s Women in Motion program.

Amnuaydechkorn, also known as “PP Krit” to fans, said, “Balenciaga has captured [my] attention for its creativity and ethical vision,” as well as “allowed [me] to express [my] authentic self and individuality to the world.”

The 24-year-old actor rose to prominence in 2019 as a supporting character in the popular Thai drama series “My Ambulance” and cemented his position as a heartthrob with 2020’s “I Told Sunset About You,” where he also performed two of the songs on the soundtrack.

Amnuaydechkorn launched his musical career in 2021, released five singles and received a number of awards for both acting and singing.

He counts some 3.9 million followers on Instagram and recently attended the brand’s fall 2023 rtw and couture shows in March and July. According to Balenciaga, he is slated to collaborate on upcoming projects.

Thailand is a key emerging market for luxury brands, projected to be worth $4.6 billion in 2023. It is forecast to grow 5.6 percent annually through 2028. In June, Dior tapped Thai actors Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, better known as Apo, and Phakphum Romsaithong, nicknamed Mile, as its newest men’s ambassadors for the country.