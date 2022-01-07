Balenciaga Is Teaming Up with Ye for Yeezy Gap

Demna and Ye have another collaboration brewing – this time for Yeezy Gap.

It’s slated for global release this year under the branding Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga.

In a brief statement, Yeezy Gap said “this first of its kind launch sees Ye’s peerless vision bring together the most influential designer of his generation, Demna, with iconic American brand, Gap.”

The new logo for the collaboration with Balenciaga Courtesy

A first release is expected for June 2022 with a second release following later in the year.

Back in July, when they were still known as Kanye West and Demna Gvasalia, the music superstar loped into Gvasalia’s couture debut for Balenciaga, a return to the high-fashion calendar after a 53-year absence.

Demna soon after went on to act as creative director of release events for West’s new album, “Donda.”

Balenciaga’s creative director also toyed with Gap’s iconic logo in a recent Balenciaga collection, using the same font and spelling out the word Gay on a pink sweatshirt.

The “GAY” sweatshirt and stole from Balenciaga’s winter 2021 collection. Courtesy of Balenciaga

The first item in the highly anticipated Yeezy Gap hit stores last June: A light blue jacket made of recycled nylon and retailing for $200, in the U.S. only. A second item style dropped last September — a 100 percent cotton, double-layer hoodie.

Last March, Bloomberg reported that Gap expects the Yeezy line to reach $150 million in sales in its full first year, and is anticipated that it could evolve into a billion-dollar brand.

The introduction of Yeezy is just one of the big changes underway at Gap, which has trimmed its store base and is viewing itself as more of a brand than a retailer.

