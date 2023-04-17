×
 
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: April 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

David’s Bridal Files for Bankruptcy

Fashion

How Hip-hop Changed the Fashion Industry 

Business

Hermès Revamps First Mainland China Store in The Peninsula Beijing

Balenciaga Brings Its ‘Raw’ Store Concept to Hamburg

The 5,800-square-foot unit, decked out in aged concrete and stained metal, spreads over two floors.

Balenciaga boutique Hamburg, Germany
Balenciaga's new store in Hamburg exalts its "raw architecture" store concept. Annik Wetter

GRAY MATTER: Balenciaga brought its “raw architecture” concept — which exalts aged concrete floors, stained metal fixtures, exposed ventilation and unfinished walls — to its new boutique in Hamburg, Germany, which opened Monday.

The two-story unit at 20 Neuer Wall spans about 5,800 square feet and carries the brand’s menswear, womenswear, accessories, bags, jewelry and eyewear.

The French fashion brand, controlled by Kering, also operates stores in Munich and Berlin. The Hamburg addition brings the number of Balenciaga stores in the world to 299.

The brand shared images of the store empty, extolling what it calls an “atemporal setting, not associated with one particular era.” Its intentionally rough surfaces and “simulated corrosion” certainly stand in contrast to the stereotypical codes of luxury — acres of rare marble and gleaming surfaces.

Related Galleries

A bench by Tejo Remy for Droog Design, composed of vintage and deadstock Balenciaga fabrics strapped tightly together, offers a touch of color and texture to the uniformly gray environment.

Polished shelving, floor-to-ceiling mirrors, and digital screens will “punctuate the vacated effect with modernity,” according to the brand.

In line with Kering’s ambitions to reduce its environmental impact, Balenciaga said its raw stores are “are designed with respect to existing structural elements resulting in stores inherently consuming fewer virgin materials.”

Balenciaga, which went quiet in the wake of its advertising scandal last year, seems to have resumed normal brand communication after its return to the runway last March — a low-key show that dialed down the provocation to put the focus on the “art of making clothes.”

The facade of the new Balenciaga store in Hamburg. Annik Wetter
WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad