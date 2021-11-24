EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga to Debut Video With Fall 2022 Collection

Balenciaga is launching its lineup for the coming fall with an accompanying video.

The design house will debut its fall 2022 collection, called “The Lost Tape/The Show That Never Happened,” with a video of the same name. The launch will take place on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. CET, alongside a look book of the collection.

News of the video’s release comes after the Paris-based Spanish fashion house staged an event in Shanghai, after Chinese clients were unable to travel to Paris for Balenciaga’s return to haute couture in July.

It marked the first time Balenciaga held an event in mainland China, and also the first time the couture collection has been shown outside of Paris, reflecting the strategic importance of the territory. According to its chief executive officer Cédric Charbit, the label has 39 stores in China and a strong following among fashion-conscious consumers there.

“It’s a strong signal,” Charbit told WWD. “The influence of China is everywhere — aesthetically, economically, culturally and in fashion — so it was important for us to be present in this market with the top of the pyramid in terms of Balenciaga’s offer.”

The brand is riding a hot streak after registering a daily record for sales worldwide last week for the launch of its Hacker Project, featuring pieces that reinterpret the codes of Kering-owned brand Gucci. The capsule collection was sold in 14 pop-ups in China, accruing strong sales in Beijing, Chengdu and Wuhan.

The collection was also sold in pop-up locations such as Paris, London, New York, Geneva, Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, Montreal, among others.

