×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 24, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

EXCLUSIVE: American Eagle Outfitters Posts Another Blow-out Quarter Ahead of the Holidays

Accessories

Bulgari Invests in Highly Strategic U.S. Market

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga to Debut Video With Fall 2022 Collection

The fashion house will release a video of the same name to accompany the collection.

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video
Balenciaga will launch its fall 2022 collection with a video. Courtesy of Balenciaga

Balenciaga is launching its lineup for the coming fall with an accompanying video.

The design house will debut its fall 2022 collection, called “The Lost Tape/The Show That Never Happened,” with a video of the same name. The launch will take place on Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. CET, alongside a look book of the collection.

News of the video’s release comes after the Paris-based Spanish fashion house staged an event in Shanghai, after Chinese clients were unable to travel to Paris for Balenciaga’s return to haute couture in July.

It marked the first time Balenciaga held an event in mainland China, and also the first time the couture collection has been shown outside of Paris, reflecting the strategic importance of the territory. According to its chief executive officer Cédric Charbit, the label has 39 stores in China and a strong following among fashion-conscious consumers there.

“It’s a strong signal,” Charbit told WWD. “The influence of China is everywhere — aesthetically, economically, culturally and in fashion — so it was important for us to be present in this market with the top of the pyramid in terms of Balenciaga’s offer.”

The brand is riding a hot streak after registering a daily record for sales worldwide last week for the launch of its Hacker Project, featuring pieces that reinterpret the codes of Kering-owned brand Gucci. The capsule collection was sold in 14 pop-ups in China, accruing strong sales in Beijing, Chengdu and Wuhan.

The collection was also sold in pop-up locations such as Paris, London, New York, Geneva, Tokyo, Seoul, Bangkok, Montreal, among others.

READ MORE HERE:

EXCLUSIVE: Why Balenciaga Brought Its Haute Couture Collection to China

Saks Fifth Avenue Opens Pop-ups for Balenciaga’s Hacker Project

Balenciaga’s Hacker Project Launches Monday in Pop-ups Globally

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Balenciaga Fall 2022 Collection Video: What

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad