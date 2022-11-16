×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: November 16, 2022

The Estée Lauder Cos. to Acquire Tom Ford

Men's

Pitti Uomo Readies January Edition as Men’s Fashion Grows Slowly but Steadily

Fashion

Loewe’s First L.A. Store is Filled with Sun, Ceramics & a Bust of Justin Bieber

Balenciaga Now Does Pet Accessories

The quirky new range of Balenciaga Objects includes a doormat, tableware and a neck pillow with a black hood attached.

Balenciaga dog bowl
This stainless steel dog bowl is part of the Balenciaga Objects collection. Courtesy of Balenciaga

RUFF LIFE: If you have a designer pet with attitude, Balenciaga has the dog bowl for you.

In stainless steel and ringed with big, threatening spikes, the dish is part of a new Balenciaga Objects line dropping on Nov. 21, just in time for holiday gifting.

You can feel creative director Demna’s wry humor in the airplane neck pillow with a black hood attached, and the Balenciaga coasters, branded to resemble a famous Belgian pilsner-style lager.

A travel pillow from Balenciaga. Courtesy of Balenciaga

The Paris-based house is to showcase dozens of products, most of them for the home, in a campaign called Balenciaga Gift Shop. These range from a kooky bench composed of dozens of printed towels strapped together like a bundle of newspapers to wine and Champagne glasses bearing beer-like Balenciaga logos.

Several of the objects, including doormats, bathmats, a teapot and tableware, carry Balenciaga Hotel & Resorts artwork. The dishes are made by Ginori 1735, which, like Balenciaga, is owned by French fashion group Kering.

Scores of luxury brands have entered the booming pet accessories business recently, with Balenciaga offering a harness, collar and a yellow leash resembling a tailor’s measuring tape. A plush pink dog bed with a matching blanket brings to mind Bruiser Woods from the “Legally Blonde” films.

Soap, lunch boxes, vases, pillows, sippie cups and a gold-plated Triple S sneaker sculpture round out the eclectic range.

According to the house, select Balenciaga stores will offer a custom gift-wrapping service for these gifting items featuring silver ribbons and pearlescent packaging.

A doormat from the Balenciaga Objects collection. Courtesy of Balenciaga
