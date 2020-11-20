FOOT CAST: Talk about a trophy sneaker.

Fans of Balenciaga’s Track.2 sneaker can now buy a limited-edition sculpture of the shoe, part of a new category named Objects produced outside of the Paris-based label’s fashion collections. Only 20 of the metal sculptures, shaped like a size 41 sneaker, are available in Balenciaga stores and on its web site priced $5,750.

“Part of a lineage of objects d’art that recontextualize everyday products, the palladium and brass sculpture is a cross between a bronzed baby shoe keepsake and a Dadaist Readymade, transforming the functional Balenciaga sneaker into an inflexible solid,” the brand said in a statement.

“Referencing the original shoe’s particular place in popular culture and daily life, this metal version, weighing 2.5 kg, alludes to the definitive sentimental value and trophy status of designed goods,” it added.

The sculpture is made in Italy with 16 cast brass pieces that are soldered and coated with palladium. Further objects, ranging from collectibles to items for everyday use, will be introduced individually throughout the year.

Saint Laurent, which like Balenciaga belongs to French luxury group Kering, began diversifying into limited-edition objects last year with the opening of its Rive Droite concept stores in Paris and Los Angeles, selling everything from yoga mats to Saint Laurent-branded condoms.