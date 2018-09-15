GOING UP: Balenciaga is reopening its dedicated space at Dover Street Market just after unveiling an installation at Selfridges’ Corner Shop.

The shop has moved from the first to the second floor, and it’s based on the idea of elevation. Designed by Berlin-based architecture studio Substance & Inhalt, it mimics elevator cars and products will be housed in these containers.

There are three separate cars, one to hold men’s wear, one for women’s wear and the final one to house men’s and women’s shoes. There are different points of access for each container: The shoe car can only be accessed through the other two containers.

The men’s wear one, which is designed with white glass panels, and the shoe one are both lit up by LED lights. Meanwhile, the women’s wear one is decorated with Balenciaga logos.

To mark the re-opening, Balenciaga has released two exclusive designs: The Triple S sneaker in white, blue and green, which retails at 615 pounds,and the Kitten everyday camera bag in purple retailing at 700 pounds.