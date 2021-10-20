×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: October 20, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Named CEO of Burberry

Business

Gucci Aria Collection Holds Key to Kering’s Year-end Fortunes

Beauty

The Future of Ulta

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched Brand on Lyst

The latest Lyst Index also showed that in-person fashion shows and star-studded events made a big impact on the platform's search results this past quarter.

Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met
Kim Kardashian at the 2021 Met Gala NDZ/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

LONDON — The latest Lyst Index showed that in-person fashion shows and star-studded events such as the Met Gala, the Emmys and the VMAs made a big impact on the platform search results.

Balenciaga climbed up five spots, replacing Gucci at the top of the hottest brands ranking in the third quarter of 2021. Searches during the period jumped 505 percent, thanks to the brand’s return to haute couture, its Fortnite collaboration, Kanye West’s collaboration on his “Donda” album launch with the brand, as well as the company’s massive presence at the Met Gala red carpet.

Versace’s and Fendi’s “Fendace” surprise collaboration during Milan Fashion Week helped both brands move up two spots on the ranking, taking eighth and ninth places, respectively.

The Lyst's hottest brands ranking Q3 2021
The Lyst’s hottest brands ranking for third-quarter 2021. Courtesy

The summer Olympics, Euro 2020 and U.S. Open boosted the presence of sportswear brands in the ranking. Nike landed in sixth place, in between Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta in the ranking. A pair of Nike sneakers worn by U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu was the fourth hottest women’s product. Searches for Nike tennis shoes increased by 86 percent after she won the title.

The hottest women’s product in the quarter was Prada’s raffia tote bag, an item the brand gifted many influencers during the summer. Coming in second was a pair of satin Medusa Aevitas platform pumps by Versace, a style worn by Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Dua Lipa.

For the second quarter in a row, a pair of Yeezys was the hottest men’s product. The Yeezy foam runners first dropped last summer, but searches spiked 411 percent in the third quarter this year. The increase was driven by the release of two new colors, as well as the continued surge in demand for rubber and resin footwear. It was followed by Oakley sunglasses, Prada Cloudbust Thunder sneakers and the Telfar tote bag.

The Lyst's hottest women's and men's products rankings
The Lyst’s hottest women’s and men’s products rankings. Courtesy
Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad