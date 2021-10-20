Balenciaga Replaced Gucci as Most Searched Brand on Lyst

LONDON — The latest Lyst Index showed that in-person fashion shows and star-studded events such as the Met Gala, the Emmys and the VMAs made a big impact on the platform search results.

Balenciaga climbed up five spots, replacing Gucci at the top of the hottest brands ranking in the third quarter of 2021. Searches during the period jumped 505 percent, thanks to the brand’s return to haute couture, its Fortnite collaboration, Kanye West’s collaboration on his “Donda” album launch with the brand, as well as the company’s massive presence at the Met Gala red carpet.

Versace’s and Fendi’s “Fendace” surprise collaboration during Milan Fashion Week helped both brands move up two spots on the ranking, taking eighth and ninth places, respectively.

The Lyst 's hottest brands ranking for third-quarter 2021.

The summer Olympics, Euro 2020 and U.S. Open boosted the presence of sportswear brands in the ranking. Nike landed in sixth place, in between Louis Vuitton and Bottega Veneta in the ranking. A pair of Nike sneakers worn by U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu was the fourth hottest women’s product. Searches for Nike tennis shoes increased by 86 percent after she won the title.

The hottest women’s product in the quarter was Prada’s raffia tote bag, an item the brand gifted many influencers during the summer. Coming in second was a pair of satin Medusa Aevitas platform pumps by Versace, a style worn by Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Dua Lipa.

For the second quarter in a row, a pair of Yeezys was the hottest men’s product. The Yeezy foam runners first dropped last summer, but searches spiked 411 percent in the third quarter this year. The increase was driven by the release of two new colors, as well as the continued surge in demand for rubber and resin footwear. It was followed by Oakley sunglasses, Prada Cloudbust Thunder sneakers and the Telfar tote bag.