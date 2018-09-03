COP THE DROP: Balenciaga has launched its Balenciaga Track sneakers at the corner shop in Selfridges. Until Sept. 23, customers can cop the latest Balenciaga shoe, which is available in four colorways: white and orange, black, yellow and gray, and blue and orange.

Muscling in on the streetwear drop model, Selfridges created a dedicated web site for the product a week prior to the launch. During the one-week window, a limited quantity of the Balenciaga Track was made available for customers to preorder.

For those who missed the online drop, customers will only be able to get their hands on the high-tech sneaker by registering online for a time slot to purchase the shoe in a bid to eliminate the long lineups that come with usual streetwear drops.

As part of the takeover, Balenciaga has commissioned American artist Mark Jenkins to build 18 male and female statues in a variety of postures and body shapes and sizes. These statues don T-shirts, hoodies and jeans, exclusive to the Selfridges collaboration and the Balenciaga Track sneakers.

Three-meter-high screens have also been installed in the space and the new Balenciaga Track is projected in 3-D. The sneakers retail at 550 pounds.