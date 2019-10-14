Instagram follower loops are a common — and questionable — practice dividing the influencer community.⁣ ⁣ In the last year, 201,000 posts and 21,000 influencers have mentioned giveaways on Instagram, according to data from influencer marketing platform Fohr. ⁣ ⁣ On Oct. 7, Kris Jenner posted a photo in which she sits on a staircase covered in Louis Vuitton bags. “WIN 10K USD CASH + all the purses pictured here with me,” read the post, which tagged a company called Curated Businesses. “YES IT’S FOR REAL #ad.”⁣ ⁣ A list of instructions for how to win the designer handbags and cash prize ensued. At the end of the post was a disclaimer that read, in part, “This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, administered or associated with Instagram, OR THE BRANDS/COMPANY IN THIS PICTURE.”⁣ ⁣ Influencer Claire Fogel, aka @clairebearlondon, told WWD that she paid $150 to participate in a loop last year and gained about 5,500 followers over the course of a few days. A source who wished to remain anonymous said influencers and brands can pay anywhere from $10,000 to $20,000 to participate, growing their followings by as much as 200,000 overnight.⁣ ⁣ But what exactly are these giveaways? Tap the link in bio to unravel the bizarre web of Instagram follower loops. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @alexa_tietjen