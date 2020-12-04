Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia is continuing his inclination for unusual fashion show formats with a first-of-its kind hybrid video game fashion show.

The design house is debuting its fall 2021 collection on Sunday through the “record-breaking video game,” which is titled, “Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow.” The video game is the latest unique format from the designer, who showed Balenciaga’s spring 2021 collection through a fashion film set to Corey Hart’s “Sunglasses at Night” and showed the pre-summer collection on a rainy Paris evening.

From what to expect during the video game to how to play, here is everything you need to know about Balenciaga’s video game fashion show.

When is Balenciaga’s video game debuting?

Balenciaga is releasing its video game fashion show on Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. CET.

What does the Balenciaga video game entail?

The “Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow” video game is “anchored to mythological pasts and projected futures with timeless archetypes and speculative imagery,” according to the design house. The game is set in the future in the year 2031.

What will the Balenciaga spring 2021 collection look like?

Gvasalia’s collection will also be inspired by the future and imagines what fashion might look like in the year 2030.

“A theme of Balenciaga fall 2021 is human destiny, as seen by an interactive, gamified journey,” the house said. “The world may appear to be decaying at first, but it is far from a dystopian view, showing instead the slow return to a healthier balance of nature and industry.”

Can you win the video game?

Yes, players who “transcend the Afterworld” win a “real-life breathing exercise set in a virtual utopia.”

“In the end, the hero has finally become (as it is referred to in Hero’s Journey analysis) a ‘Master of Two Worlds,’” the house said, alluding to studies of archetypal heroes by the late American academic Joseph Campbell.

How can I play the Balenciaga video game?

Balenciaga’s video game is accessible on videogame.balenciaga.com via a mobile device, tablet, laptop or computer once it debuts on Sunday.

