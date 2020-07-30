The COVID-19 pandemic may have slowed down Bally’s preservation agenda, but it has not stopped it.

Following the launch of its Bally Peak Outlook initiative last year, which included the first cleanup of Mount Everest from base camp to the summit, the program of the Bally Peak Outlook Foundation that was established earlier this year will fuel expeditions and conservation initiatives across the world.

Over the next two years, Bally will clean the base camps of the Himalayan region’s eight mountains over 8,000 meters. These include: Mt. Everest, Mt. Kanchenjunga, Mt. Lhotse, Mt. Makalu, Mt. Cho Oyu, Mt. Dhaulagiri I, Mt. Manaslu and Mt. Annapurna I.

Next fall, the Bally Peak Outlook Foundation will remove waste from inaccessible areas of Mt. Fuji, with Japanese climber and environmentalist Ken Noguchi and the Fujisan Club. In 2021, the expedition will target Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania to address local environmental issues and provide support to local rangers in building new trails that create more sustainable access to the summit.

“This commitment reinforces our extensive program of preservation expeditions, and aims to bring awareness to the impact of outdoor tourism and empowering local communities,” said Bally’s chief executive officer Nicolas Girotto. “This is a long-term mission and we are only just getting started.”

The initiative’s debut expedition last year, led by environmental activist and mountaineer Dawa Steven Sherpa and his team of expert climbers, successfully removed two tons of waste from Mt. Everest with over half collected within the “Death Zone,” reaching the summit at 8,848 meters.

This summer, to raise greater awareness, Bally is partnering with National Geographic on a dedicated campaign, in the publication’s July edition commemorating Mt. Everest, dubbed “The Roof of the World.”

In November, the company will release a Bally Peak Outlook capsule collection, with the entire proceeds benefiting future conservation projects.