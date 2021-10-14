×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: October 13, 2021

Bally Teams Up With Robert Rabensteiner on Hiking-inspired Capsule

Including shoes, backpacks, fanny packs and jersey sets, the capsule is hitting Bally stores this month.

Bally Hike by Robert Rabensteiner
Bally Hike by Robert Rabensteiner Courtesy of Bally

AIN’T NO MOUNTAIN HIGH ENOUGH: Bally is celebrating its mountaineering heritage with a capsule collection designed in collaboration with Milan-based fashion editor and stylist Robert Rabensteiner.

Born in the Dolomites, Rabensteiner paired Bally’s signature mix of high-end elegance and functionality with a colorful aesthetic and a cool urban twist. The result is a lineup including color-blocked boots with performance soles, as well as backpacks, fanny packs, hoodies and fleece sets, all showing the capsule’s Bally Hike logo.

“The basis of this collection is nature, and living in nature. Bally has a huge archive and mountain shoes are the foundation of the company, founded in 1851,” Rabensteiner said. “As a mountain boy, I wear hiking shoes through summer and winter months, and was inspired to bring this historically functional style from the mountain into the city. Mountain shoes are traditionally made in classic neutrals so I brought together my favorite color combinations to create contrast and push the boundaries of expectation. I would dress this collection with my city working outfit or my traditional lederhosen.”

Bally Hike by Robert Rabensteiner
Bally Hike by Robert Rabensteiner Bally Hike by Robert Rabensteiner

Banking on consumers’ renewed interest in the outdoor lifestyle following the pandemic, the capsule is hitting Bally stores worldwide, as well as the brand’s online shop, starting this month.

“Following the pandemic, people have a newfound appreciation for nature and the outdoors, simplicity and quality in what they buy. These are all values of Bally,” commented Rabensteiner. “In fashion, there is an evolving trend toward ease and practicality so with this collection, we combined function and craftsmanship with the coolness of color to create a traditional mountain shoe that feels relevant in the city, or in nature.”

Bally Taps Chinese Actor Johnny Huang as Global Brand Ambassador

Bally Bets on the U.S. Market With New York Flagship and Growth Strategy

COVID-19 Pandemic Not Stopping Bally Peak Outlook Foundation

ad