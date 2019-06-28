IDENTITY ISSUES: At a time when logos are increasingly in the spotlight, Biagiotti Group Spa, Pierre Balmain SAS and Balmain SA said Friday they have “amicably solved any issue related to a possible interference between the new graphic design of the Balmain monogram and the ‘LB’ logo of the Biagiotti Group.” Following this agreement, Balmain will introduce a new version of its monogram starting from the spring 2020 collection.

Presenting its pre-fall 2019 collection last December, Balmain unveiled its redesigned logo as a stripped-back monogram combining the letters P and B, the initials of house founder Pierre Balmain.The move was meant to hail a new era for the house, said at the time creative director Olivier Rousteing.

Social media, however, and in particular Diet Prada, were quick to point out the resemblance with the storied Biagiotti logo, which refers to the initials of the founder, the late Laura Biagiotti. Known for her luxury cashmere pieces and feminine silhouettes, the first Laura Biagiotti collection debuted in 1972 at the Sala Bianca in Florence, together with the likes of Missoni Krizia, Walter Albini and Gianfranco Ferré. Biagiotti was the first Italian designer to present a fashion show in China, and among the first to show in Russia. The brand is now led by her daughter Lavinia.

Asked to comment on the similarities ahead of the brand’s February show, Lavinia Biagiotti did not indulge in trading barbs. Conversely to several public litigations in the industry, the designer must have discussed the matter privately with Balmain as the issue and its outcome were revealed for the first time on Friday.