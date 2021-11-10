×
Balmain Debuts Charity Art Project at Paris Photo

The initiative raises money to fight AIDS.

Evangelia Kranioti video still
A still from a video by Greek artist Evangelia Kranioti. Courtesy of Balmain

HAPPY TOGETHER: Balmain will have a booth at this weekend’s Paris Photo art fair, with a charity angle in tow.

New video works by Greek artist Evangelia Kranioti will be on view, along with postcard-sized stills for sale, with proceeds going to RED and the Global Fund, which fights AIDS and also COVID-19 in sub-Saharan Africa.

“I think these photos and videos are moving and beautiful,” said Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing.

While acknowledging the power of social media and all things digital, “we all still need actual contact, communication and companionship, for when we are actually together, we are stronger, healthier, happier,” he asserted. “Kranioti’s beautiful work reflects those truths.”

Her exhibition is the first effort for what Balmain and RED have dubbed The Together Project, meant to exalt relationships between artists and the people they treasure, whether lovers, parents, family members or friends. Each artist is given carte blanche, and the series is meant to explore the multitude of ways people come together.

Kranioti turned her lens on the songwriter and model Rina Sawayama and her mother Noriko; choreographer and acrobat Yoann Bourgeois and his wife Marie Bourgeois, and adult film star Allanah Starr, all of whom share intimate musings on intimacy and affection, and well as darker, more difficult subjects. Sequences were filmed at the Sofitel Le Scribe Hotel in Paris and the famed Théâtre des Bouffes du Nord.

Paris Photo runs from Nov. 11 to 14. The Together Project artworks will be sold at the fair, and via the Balmain website, with a percentage of the sales donated to RED.

