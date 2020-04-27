THE EYES HAVE IT: Balmain is helping mitigate the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria programs in countries with fragile health-care systems.

The French fashion house is donating for sale 12 pairs of prototype sunglasses customized by creative director Olivier Rousteing for its men’s and women’s shows in January and February, marking the launch of its license with Lugano-based eyewear start-up Akoni.

The sunglasses will go on sale on video commerce platform NTWRK as part of an activation by RED, the nonprofit organization founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006 to raise funds for the Global Fund’s efforts to combat COVID-19.

Balmain and Akoni are donating 12 pairs of the Wonder Boy style that Rousteing has designated as his own wear-it-everyday choice of frames.

“These frames have a painted surface that is slightly fragile, making this more a collector’s piece for display by a true Balmain Army member than a design meant for everyday use,” the brand said.

Registration for online drawing will open on Tuesday and will close on May 4, with 100 percent of proceeds donated to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response.