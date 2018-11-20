COUTURE CLUB: The Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture has elected Balmain as the newest guest member on the couture schedule this January.

At its supervisory board meeting on Nov. 16, the Chambre Syndicale also reappointed Aganovich, Antonio Grimaldi, Azzaro Couture, Christophe Josse, Georges Hobeika, Guo Pei, Iris van Herpen, Maison Rabih Kayrouz, Ralph & Russo, RVDK/Ronald van der Kemp, Ulyana Sergeenko, Xuan, Yuima Nakazato and Zuhair Murad as guest members next season.

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing revealed at WWD’s Retail & Apparel CEO Summit in late October that the house would be returning to the couture calendar for the first time since the departure of Oscar de la Renta in 2002. “[I’m] looking to bring back the Parisian DNA,” he said.

The prospect has a lot of business potential considering 80 percent of Balmain’s sales stem from ready-to-wear. Accessories, fragrance and cosmetics are also on his wish list.

The couture shows are to take place from Jan. 21 to Jan. 24.