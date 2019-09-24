Balmain is slated to present its spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection this week during Paris Fashion Week with help from a famous face: Kylie Jenner. Makeup from her just-revealed collaboration with Balmain will be featured on the runway and Jenner herself will serve as the artistic director of makeup for the production.

Olivier Rousteing, Balmain’s creative director, expressed his excitement for the event on Instagram, where he shared a throwback clip from the label’s spring 2019 show.

“I just woke up and realized it’s been a year ago! Time goes by so fast…can’t wait to show you on Friday the next Balmain Paris summer,” he captioned the Monday post.

The show is scheduled to run on Friday at 11:30 a.m. CET/5:30 a.m. ET — and you’ll be able to stream it without leaving your home by just checking out the video player below.

