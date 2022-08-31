×
Wednesday Digital Daily: August 31, 2022

Balmain Takes Over the Surf Lodge in Montauk

The assortment features a group of women's, men's and accessories products from the pre-fall collection.

Balmain is taking over the Surf
Balmain is taking over the Surf Lodge in Montauk. courtesy

Get ready for a Balmain takeover.

The French luxury house is taking over the store at The Surf Lodge in Montauk from today at noon through Monday. The shop will feature an assortment of women’s, men’s and accessories products from the pre-fall 2022 collection with blue monograms, pinks, white, reds and graffiti. The B-It slides will also be highlighted.

A selection of the Balmain offering at the Surf Lodge in Montauk.

This will be Balmain’s first store takeover in the Hamptons and the first retail venue for the brand in the area.

Balmain will celebrate this partnership with an intimate dinner Friday at The Surf Lodge and at The Surf Lodge concert series on Saturday with performer Channel Tres, an American rapper, singer and record producer from Compton, California, for which Balmain is a sponsor.

