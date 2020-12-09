WINDOW DRESSING: Olivier Rousteing’s fishbowl life – much of it shared on Instagram and TikTok – is moving into the retail space: He plans to shoot his pre-fall collection for Balmain today in the windows of its flagship boutique at 374 Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris.

Passersby can witness the spectacle through glass at safe social distances, while those outside of the French capital can tune in via a livestream on Balmain’s YouTube channel.

According to Rousteing, it’s a way to celebrate the fact that French authorities recently allowed non-essential retail businesses to re-open after a month-long shutdown.

It’s also a wink to the 75-year-old house’s history. According to Balmain, founding couturier Pierre Balmain often shot his collections on the street in front of Balmain’s original address, at 44 rue François Premier. Rousteing did precisely that recently, arranging luggage and accessories on the sidewalk for Balmain’s new 1945 line that reprised a monogram from the Seventies.

See Also:

Balmain Names Global Merchandising Director

Balmain Arrives on Madison Avenue — Again

Balmain Goes Bombastic for Spring 2021