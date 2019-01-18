DISCO VIBES: Balmain has taken over the atrium area at Printemps, outfitting the central space in the Boulevard Haussmann department store with the fashion house’s signature sequined glamour — and with a distinct Paris flavor in the form of red-and-blue stripes.

A capsule collection of clothing and accessories for men and women designed by Olivier Rousteing for the store includes sequined renditions of a classic French symbol, the striped marinière, which takes the form of a tweed dress in one instance, priced at 1,190 euros.

At a cocktail event to mark the space, talk centered on last-minute changes to the men’s fashion calendar. Massimo Piombini was sanguine about the move from 7 to 9 p.m. for the label’s Friday show.

“Balmain is so nine o’clock,” he concluded with a laugh. Presiding over a crowd of influencers who gathered for the event and a glass of Champagne stood a pair of loose, silver sequined pants, paired with a red-and-white-striped sweater; another mannequin was outfitted with a sequined bomber jacket over a white hoodie sweatshirt. The space was also decorated with sequined backpacks, high-top sneakers and caps.

The label is doing well at Printemps, according to Piombini, who had just heard so from the department store’s chief executive officer Paolo de Cesare, despite all the disruption from the gilets jaunes, or yellow vest, protest movement, in the French capital.

The pop-up store, which includes a mirrored dressing room that has its own speaker system and channels music, is open until March 10.