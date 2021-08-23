×
Balmain Partners With Channel 4 on Short-form Drama Series

Tommy Dorfman, Jesse Jo Stark, Charles Melton and Ajani Russell will star alongside the house’s fall 2021 collection in the five-episode "Fractures" series, the first co-branding between a fashion label and a broadcaster.

A still from the Fracture series,
A still from the "Fracture" series, featuring Jesse Jo Stark Courtesy of Balmain

AIR TIME: Why settle for one character or scene when you can create a whole show?

French fashion house Balmain has announced the release of “Fractures,” a five-episode short-form drama series, imagined by creative director Olivier Rousteing and developed in partnership with broadcaster Channel 4.

It is the first time a brand and a broadcaster have collaborated in a production, which will showcase the label’s fall 2021 collection throughout the eight-minute episodes.

While details are still under wraps, the trailer reveals it centers on a motel called “Le Rêve” and musician Mya, the character played by American singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark, whose family launched the Chrome Hearts brand.

Other cast members include Charles Melton, best known as “Riverdale” character Reggie Mantle; “13 Reasons Why” actor Tommy Dorfman, and multihyphenate skateboarder Ajani Russell, who became a breakout star of “Skate Kitchen,” a scripted feature on the skate crew she cofounded.

The series will premiere on Sept. 2, airing on Channel 4 and its streaming platforms, as well as the dedicated Fractureseries.com co-branded website.

In the meantime, fans can head to the “Fractures” website to watch the trailer and find a playlist co-curated by Rousteing and Canadian singer-songwriter Renforshort, who was highlighted earlier this summer on the newly launched Balmain Sneaker Hub and collaborated on an update to the Balmain Signature playlist on Apple Music.

