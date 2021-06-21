THE BEAT GOES ON: As the fashion industry edges back into physical events, Olivier Rousteing is diving in head first, like a rock star into a moshing crowd.

Balmain’s creative director plans to show his spring 2022 collections for women and men on the runway on Sept. 29 to cap off a branded, two-day music festival at The Seine Musicale in Paris, which will also feature stands offering food, drinks and limited-edition fashion merchandise.

Rousteing launched the first edition of the Balmain Festival in 2019 in tandem with the Fête de la Musique, an annual all-night musical celebration that takes place across Paris around the summer solstice.

Access to the festival village is free and open to the public on the first night, Sept. 28, while for the second night, the first 1,200 people who pledge a minimum donation of 15 euros to (RED) and the Global Fund — which fight against HIV and AIDS — will receive two tickets for the Balmain show and concerts taking place on the main festival night. Ticketing is to begin today at 5 p.m. CET.

“It is impossible for me to imagine a creative moment or inspiration without thinking of its accompanying music,” Rousteing said, explaining the rationale for the festival: “To reunite and experience once again the melding together of the beauty of friendship, the power of music and the excitement of a Paris runway.”

He noted Balmain plans to admit up to 3,400 guests to its music-filled runway event, which coincides with Paris Fashion Week, scheduled for Sept. 27 to Oct. 5. The fashion display will also mark his 10-year anniversary at the Parisian house.

