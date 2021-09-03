Balmain Produces L.A.-Based Series Starring Jesse Jo Stark, Tommy Dorfman, Ajani Russell, Charles Melton

“I’m guessing that more than a few of you are going to be surprised by our choice of fall campaign. Good. That’s exactly the reaction that we were hoping for,” Olivier Rousteing starts off his statement regarding his latest project at Balmain.

In partnership with U.K.’s Channel 4, the fashion house has produced a five-episode drama series.

“As I’ve often repeated over the past decade, my Balmain team and I are determined to always break down boundaries, as we search for new and compelling ways to communicate with an ever-expanding audience,” he continued.

Knowing that the world has been consumed with streaming one show after another during lockdown amid the pandemic, instead of a traditional campaign shoot, the designer presents “Fracture.” It’s a series that fuses storytelling, fashion and music centered in the outskirts of Los Angeles, starring singer Jesse Jo Stark (who also composed its soundtrack) as songwriter Mya, her sibling Ari (played by Tommy Dorfman), friend Edie (Ajani Russell) and poet Noa (Charles Melton).

“This project was a dream,” Stark (of Chrome Hearts) told WWD. She, along with the rest of the cast, premiered the show at a private screening at West Hollywood’s Soho House this week. “It still is. It combines everything I love, and it took me completely out of my comfort zone. I’m in awe of everyone’s dedication to this big beautiful art piece.”

“Fracture” is available worldwide at Fractureseries.com.