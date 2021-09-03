×
Retailers Regroup After Ida; Opening Delays Widespread

Eye

All About Mothers: Chanel Hosts a Dinner at Venice Film Festival

Men's

After Her ANDAM Win, Bianca Saunders Lays the Groundwork for Growth

Balmain Produces L.A.-Based Series Starring Jesse Jo Stark, Tommy Dorfman, Ajani Russell, Charles Melton

The show is streaming now at Fractureseries.com.

Balmain Soho House Screening
Ajani Russell, Tommy Dorfman and Jesse Jo Stark at Balmain's private "Fracture" screening at Soho House in West Hollywood. Courtesy

“I’m guessing that more than a few of you are going to be surprised by our choice of fall campaign. Good. That’s exactly the reaction that we were hoping for,” Olivier Rousteing starts off his statement regarding his latest project at Balmain.

In partnership with U.K.’s Channel 4, the fashion house has produced a five-episode drama series.

“As I’ve often repeated over the past decade, my Balmain team and I are determined to always break down boundaries, as we search for new and compelling ways to communicate with an ever-expanding audience,” he continued.

Knowing that the world has been consumed with streaming one show after another during lockdown amid the pandemic, instead of a traditional campaign shoot, the designer presents “Fracture.” It’s a series that fuses storytelling, fashion and music centered in the outskirts of Los Angeles, starring singer Jesse Jo Stark (who also composed its soundtrack) as songwriter Mya, her sibling Ari (played by Tommy Dorfman), friend Edie (Ajani Russell) and poet Noa (Charles Melton).

“This project was a dream,” Stark (of Chrome Hearts) told WWD. She, along with the rest of the cast, premiered the show at a private screening at West Hollywood’s Soho House this week. “It still is. It combines everything I love, and it took me completely out of my comfort zone. I’m in awe of everyone’s dedication to this big beautiful art piece.”

“Fracture” is available worldwide at Fractureseries.com.

Balmain
A different Balmain campaign this season: Jesse Jo Stark donning a look from the series. Courtesy
