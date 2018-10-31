Look for Balmain on the couture calendar in January. Olivier Rousteing revealed this morning at WWD’s Retail & Apparel CEO Summit that he will be leading that charge.

Rousteing is “looking to bring back the Parisian DNA,” he said.

The prospect has a lot of business potential considering 80 percent of Balmain’s sales stem from ready-to-wear.

Accessories, fragrance and cosmetics are also on his wish list.

It’s a return to couture for Balmain for the first time in 16 years, since the departure of Oscar de la Renta in 2002.

Rousteing sounded as though he is up for the task. In the course of the discussion, he mentioned the importance of timelessness, quality and knowing your customers — or in his case, Balmain army.

