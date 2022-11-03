×
Balmain Conjures ‘Stranger Things’ Capsule

The French house is the latest to collaborate with the hit Netflix fantasy series.

Balmain X Stranger Things
A look from the Balmain x Stranger Things collection. Francesca Beltran

STRANGER BEDFELLOWS: Olivier Rousteing’s latest surprising collaboration at Balmain is with “Stranger Things” — and since the designer was born in 1985, it was not born of personal nostalgia for that fashion era.

“But how could you not be in awe of all those incredible looks?” he asks, applauding the retro decor, music, graphics, hair, makeup and clothes that have endeared so many to the Netflix series, which follows a small gang of misfit kids battling against mysterious monsters from the “upside down.”

Rousteing’s limited-edition Balmain x Stranger Things capsule includes clothing and accessories inspired by ’80s music videos, aerobics workouts and mall-rat uniforms, and zhuzhed up Balmain style. There are brightly patterned tops, tights, tailored jeans, sneakers and an iPhone case resembling a mix tape.

Retail prices range from 350 euros to 950 euros, while ready-to-wear items run from 595 euros up to 1,490 euros.

A look from the Balmain x Stranger Things collection. Francesca Beltran

The collaboration drops on Sunday at Balmain’s flagship boutiques on Rue Saint Honoré in Paris and Melrose Place in Los Angeles, California, as well as on balmain.com.

Last year, Rousteing created a Balmain x The Harder They Fall Collection in tandem with Netflix’s release of a Western that tells the story of rival gangs of Black cowboys.

A host of fashion, beauty and accessories brands have already unfurled “Stranger Things” collaborations, including Nike, Quiksilver, Timex, Eastpak and MAC Cosmetics.

