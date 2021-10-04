×
Balmain Glams Up Scotch With Chivas

The first of two limited-edition bottles of Scotch dressed up in Balmain launches Tuesday.

The first of the limited-edition Balmain
A campaign image for the Balmain x Chivas XV launch. Courtesy of Chivas

DRINK UP: The celebration continues at Balmain.

The brand is teaming with Scotch whisky maker Chivas on a series of two limited-edition whisky bottles, the first of which is out today.

Creative director Olivier Rousteing put his hand to designing the bottles for Chivas XV, the whisky brand’s 15-year-old blend aged in cognac casks.

“Over the past decade, each collaboration that I’ve worked on — whether the partner was best known for beauty, tech, skiwear, classical ballet, scents or high-street fashion — has always involved a lot of shared inspirations, decisions and objectives,” Rousteing told WWD.

The first of the two limited edition Balmain x Chivas 15 designs
The first of the two limited-edition Balmain x Chivas 15 designs. Courtesy of Chivas

The first design, in an individually numbered gold bottle, features metallic armor and chains reminiscent of Rousteing’s signature aesthetic. The second, dropping in mid-November, is designed to look like one of the fashion house’s recent runway styles with symmetric chains and belts.

The second Balmain x Chivas XV bottle drops in November.
The second Balmain x Chivas XV bottle drops in November. Courtesy of Chivas

“The point is to make sure that we can actually channel the distinct Balmain DNA into everything we do. And every time, the challenges, materials and production are, of course, quite different,” he said of the design process for the project.

“The learning process is so intense and so rewarding,” Rousteing said. “I love working closely with people who are experts in other areas and who are willing to teach me new things — and, in the end, what I get out of the process always helps to strengthen the work I do for Balmain, by inspiring me to think in new ways when I return to my clothing sketches.”

Co-branded billboards will highlight the collaboration, and there is also a film featuring the label’s celebrity fan club, known as the Balmain Army, partying the night away, which will be released to coincide with the launch on a dedicated website and on Youtube. Members of that exclusive group of aficionados will also be gifted a Balmain x Chivas XV bottle bag designed by the brand’s accessories team, and there are plans for pop-up bars offering exclusive cocktails in selected cities and during fashion weeks, with dates and venues to be confirmed.

The first design is priced at $217, while the second will retail for $104.

