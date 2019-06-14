LONDON — Balmain will be taking over Selfridges’ Corner Shop on June 24 with the brand’s latest men’s wear sneaker that debuted on its spring 2020 runway.

The Corner Shop will also be transformed into a customization space where customers can personalize their Balmain sneakers. Artists will be available on site to customize these shoes with graffiti, metal studs and Japanese graphics.

“Selfridges is one of the best Balmain customer in the world and probably the best seller of sneakers in London, They gave us one of the most requested selling areas of the store and we wanted to make it more prestigious with the customizations area,” said Massimo, ceo of Balmain.

There are four sneaker styles that will be available, including the Troop Strap sneaker, which features a monogram strap around the shoe with a side buckle fastening, and the B Ball sneaker, a hi-top lace-up shoe. Those styles retail from 590 pounds to 650 pounds, respectively.

The space is set to reflect Balmain’s latest ready-to-wear-collection, which was inspired by the Nineties and rock and roll, and this will also be displayed alongside the sneakers.