Lollapallooza is taking on a luxury gloss for its Paris edition, vastly downsized in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic to an afternoon picnic on July 19 at a popular horse-racing complex.

Balmain has teamed with the music festival to create a designer picnic blanket, to be interspersed at safe social distances, while chef Jean Imbert took care of the gourmet nibbles and Veuve Clicquot, the rosé Champagne, to wash it all down. An undisclosed singer and a DJ set will provide the live musical entertainment for the 300 happy few.

Balmain is selling tickets to the event on its web site for the event at the Hippodrome ParisLongchamp, part of what’s been dubbed a Lolla Paris weekend hinged mainly on an online program.

Proceeds from the ticket sales — each basket costs around 180 euros — will be used to support The Global Fund COVID-19 response. To raise additional monies and awareness, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing customized five pairs of Balmain sneakers and several picnic blankets, to be sold online on the day of the event, with all profits raised going to the fund.

No stranger to music festivals, Balmain mounted its own a year ago when Rousteing unveiled Balmain men’s spring 2020 collection as part of the Fête de la Musique, an annual all-night musical celebration taking place in the streets of Paris. The Balmain event featured a runway show with a soundtrack created by French DJ Gesaffelstein, followed by a series of live concerts.

Lollapalooza’s Paris edition for 2020 was set to feature Billie Eilish, Pearl Jam, A$AP Rocky, Haim and Rita Ora, among others.