Balmain Opens Store in Phipps Plaza in Atlanta

Balmain has opened a store at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, representing the first U.S. store of its new concept based on the Madison Avenue store in Manhattan, which opened in 2020.

The store, located at 3500 Peachtree Road in Atlanta, features men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, in addition to eyewear.

A view of the interior of the Balmain store.

Featured in the store is the pre-fall 2023 collection with the fall 2023 collection launching in coming weeks. An exclusive red, white and blue monogram Unicorn sneaker, retailing for $1,650, will only be available at the Atlanta store location.

Balmain’s “Unicorn” sneaker, exclusively at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta.

The 2,000-square-foot store combines the details of a classical Parisian apartment — marble, brass rails, mirrors — with the industrial elements, such as raw exposed ceiling, steel and concrete, that are typical in New York City.

Phipps Plaza is home to such designer brands as Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Cartier, Celine, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Tom Ford and Versace.

This is Balmain’s sixth store in the U.S., following Madison Avenue, Bal Harbour, Florida, Houston, Las Vegas, and Melrose Place in Los Angeles. Additional stores will open in Dallas and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, in the fall.