×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: August 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Zimmermann Sells Majority Stake to Advent International

Business

U.K. Celebrity Stylists Unionize for the First Time

Men's

Key Brands to Check Out at the Chicago Collective

Balmain Opens Store in Phipps Plaza in Atlanta

This is the luxury brand's sixth store in the U.S.

Balmain in Atlanta.
The new Balmain store in Atlanta. Courtesy of Cool New Media

Balmain has opened a store at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta, representing the first U.S. store of its new concept based on the Madison Avenue store in Manhattan, which opened in 2020.

The store, located at 3500 Peachtree Road in Atlanta, features men’s and women’s ready-to-wear and accessories, in addition to eyewear.

A view of the interior of the Balmain store.

Featured in the store is the pre-fall 2023 collection with the fall 2023 collection launching in coming weeks. An exclusive red, white and blue monogram Unicorn sneaker, retailing for $1,650, will only be available at the Atlanta store location.

Related Articles

Balmain’s “Unicorn” sneaker, exclusively at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta.

The 2,000-square-foot store combines the details of a classical Parisian apartment — marble, brass rails, mirrors — with the industrial elements, such as raw exposed ceiling, steel and concrete, that are typical in New York City.

Phipps Plaza is home to such designer brands as Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Brunello Cucinelli, Cartier, Celine, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Tom Ford and Versace.

This is Balmain’s sixth store in the U.S., following Madison Avenue, Bal Harbour, Florida, Houston, Las Vegas, and Melrose Place in Los Angeles. Additional stores will open in Dallas and South Coast Plaza in Costa Mesa, California, in the fall.

The facade of the Balmain store in Phipps Plaza in Atlanta.

Balmain Opens Store at Phipps Plaza in Atlanta

A Boss Always with Nina Dobrev

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad