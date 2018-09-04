ONE MORE TIME NOW: Steam behind Starbucks’ collaboration with Los Angeles brand Ban.do continues, with the two bringing a limited-edition collaboration Stateside for the first time.

Ban.do’s capsules for Starbucks have, to date, only been released to the coffee chain’s Asia-Pacific market locations. They’ve served as a key part of a broader strategy from Los Angeles-based Ban.do — known for its bright and quirky prints on organizers and accessories — to grow in the global markets.

The latest rollout brings the brand home with the launch at Starbucks’ U.S. and Canadian doors on Sept. 5. It will also include distribution in some of the coffeehouse’s locations within Target, grocery stores, airports and hotels. The collection consists of a ceramic mug, tumblers for cold and warm drinks, notebooks and pouches in two prints: a dark floral exclusive to Target and a print of whimsical drawings of rain boots, pumpkin-spiced lattes and sweaters.

Demand Stateside and in Canada began building among Ban.do fans when the collections first began rolling out in Asia, according to Ban.do chief growth officer Lana Hansen.

“This is the first step to really answer the demand of the U.S. customer,” Hansen said when asked if additional collections are expected. “Starbucks has been such an amazing long-term partner. It’s very rare to find a like-minded business that has supported us for three collaborations. We hope that the North America collection is just as successful as the [Asia-Pacific] collection.”

Ban.do, which celebrated 10 years in business in August, has grown its following largely through the unique voice of founder Jen Gotch on social media in addition to collaborations with companies such as fellow L.A. brands Everybody.World, Lolli Swim and BC Shoes.

“There’s been demand for that collection and constant social media interest from our loyalists. We’re an L.A. brand and we wanted to bring it to America so badly,” Hansen said. “I would say the Asia-Pacific [collaboration] was the start and North America is going to really allow us to speak to our consumers in our local market.”