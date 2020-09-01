Banana Republic launched its fall campaign today, titled “To Work for a Better Republic,” and has partnered with Delivering Good and Rock the Vote to help those in need and strengthen the democracy.

The campaign recognizes this moment in time where the landscape of modern work, and what one wears to do it, has evolved beyond the workplace to work toward a better future together.

To amplify voices, Banana Republic has teamed with nonpartisan, nonprofit Rock the Vote to promote voter registration during the election year. Rock the Vote will provide e-mail and text election reminders to those who register to vote and voter education and mobilization tools to those preparing to vote, including absentee ballot requests and polling place look-up. Further, Banana Republic will release a new series of reusable, nonmedical grade cloth face masks with Vote for a Better Republic, and Vote messaging to benefit Rock the Vote. The masks will be available on bananarepublic.com, starting Sept. 10, with $5 for every $15 face mask sold donated to Rock the Vote up to $25,000.

In June, Banana Republic donated over $20 million of new clothing to Delivering Good, a nonprofit organization that brings together retailers, manufacturers, foundations and individuals to support Americans in need and out of work.

“At Banana Republic, we understand that a better tomorrow starts with the work we do today,” said Mike Janover, head of marketing for Banana Republic. “We Will Work for a Better Republic alongside our partners Delivering Good and Rock the Vote to advocate for one another, lift each other, and be the change.”

The retailer’s ad campaign, shot in home environments, features a range of individuals, couples and families redefining their new realities. The campaign spotlights such items as cozy sweaters, soft joggers, and trench coats. Ads will run on Banana Republic’s owned channels, as well as on media partners such as Goop, The Cut, Who What Wear, InsideHook, Complex, the New York Times, Blavity, Hearst, GQ and Vogue.