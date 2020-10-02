Banana Republic will be rereleasing the Notorious necklace that was made iconic by the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, the Brooklyn, N.Y.-born champion of women’s rights and gender equality, and the second woman in history to sit on the bench of the U.S. Supreme Court, died Sept. 18.

Since 2012, Ginsburg had worn the Banana Republic embellished bib necklace as a way to express her disapproval, and it became known as the “Dissent Collar” necklace. She wore it often when she disagreed with a Supreme Court decision.

The black-and-white beaded necklace was from Banana Republic, given to her in a gift bag at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, which she won in 2012. Banana Republic officially renamed it the Dissent Collar Necklace when it rereleased the style in 2019, with 50 percent of the retail price donated to the American Civil Liberties Union Women’s Rights Project.

The necklace, which has now been renamed the Notorious Necklace, sells for $98, and is being offered in limited quantities today on bananarepublic.com.

One hundred percent of the proceeds of this necklace will be donated to the International Center for Research on Women, which honored Ginsburg with its Champions for Change award for vision in 2016.