Bandier, the luxury athleticwear boutique, will today launch a category called Housewears. The collection consists of apparel, accessories and wellness products designed to be worn at home.

The offering includes Bandier’s private label brands WSLY and Le Ore, along with new categories such as pajamas, intimates and home-focused accessories.

Loungewear will be from Le Ore, WSLY, Donni, Les Girls Les Boys and Mary Young; sleepwear brands are Morgan Lane and Balmain; home is from Kassatex, Slip, Sunday Forever, Maiami, Baboosha and Flattered, and beauty/wellness comes from Angel Caglia.

Prices range from $24 to $565.

Jennifer Bandier, founder of Bandier, said, “In our ongoing commitment to show up for and support our customer whomever they may be, our Housewears launch celebrates the fluidity of modern life. Housewears is a collection that bridges the gap between fashion, comfort, beauty and home, offering a curated selection of apparel, footwear and accessories for the moments in-between. In an era filled with ever-changing style and lifestyle demands, where the boundaries between work and home are blurred, Bandier will continue to show up for all women.”

Housewears launches at Bandier stores and online at bandier.com, where there will be a curated shopping experience on a private landing page.

