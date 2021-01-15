Bandier has signed its first long-term nonprofit partnership and collaboration with Life Camp, a leading violence prevention and intervention organization that develops young leaders and provides youth and families with positive alternatives to violence, bullying and other forms of anti-social behavior.

They have teamed for a collection that launches today. It features designs inspired by the intersection of post-civil rights power art, 1960s summer of love merchandise and early 1990s concert merchandise, each emblazoned with a powerful “Unify” message. One-hundred percent of proceeds will go toward Life Camp in support of the organization’s ongoing efforts.

Sweatpants will retail for $98, and the sweatshirt is $108. The capsule will be sold in Bandier stores and on bandier.com. This is the first collaboration, and there could be more in the future.

“Working with Erica [Ford, cofounder of Life Camp], we have a partner who is on the ground in Southeast Queens making a positive impact every day. I learn from Erica every day, and I’m encouraging every one of my employees, my customers and, quite frankly, anyone who I speak to to go visit Life Camp and learn from her, too,” said Jennifer Bandier, founder of Bandier.

The collection is being issued during Peace Week, a weeklong series of events from today through Jan. 22 in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy of nonviolence. Hosted by Life Camp and the City of New York, the goal of Peace Week is to create a culture of peace throughout the city by hosting events, performing activities or encouraging personal actions toward creating inner peace and setting a positive example for young people.

