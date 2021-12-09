Bang & Olufsen and Clot Collaborate on Beosound Speaker

Edison Chen and Kevin Poon founded Clot in 2003 with the goal of bringing East Asian designs to an international audience. Since then, the company has built its reputation on selling a unique selection of lifestyle goods, as well as launching its own line of products in 2004.

With powerhouse names such as Nike, Sacai, G-Shock and Stüssy marking the brand’s many collaborators, Clot is now considered one of Hong Kong’s most influential labels, known for its eye-catching and embellished streetwear.

Its latest collaborator, luxury audio brand Bang & Olufsen, is launching a limited-edition of its award-winning Beosound A1 portable speaker — a partnership that brings a new rhythm and celebrates the vitality of life, music and Chinese culture.

“Bang & Olufsen and Clot share a passion for modern craftsmanship and premium materials. Clot’s goal of bridging cultures through experiences and sensations to a new generation resonates with our own mission to design sound that sparks the senses for the ultimate listening experience”, said Christoffer Poulsen, senior vice president of product management and brand partnering at Bang & Olufsen.

The aluminum grill surface of the Beosound A1 is tinted in a bright metallic red, along with references of the brand’s signature style: the Clot logo is printed onto the speaker grill to create a daring visual impact, while maintaining the essence of Bang & Olufsen’s design aesthetic. The speaker itself is fully dust- and waterproof and provides 18 hours of nonstop play and True360 omnidirectional sound, making this speaker the natural center of attention, while also incorporating Alexa Voice Assistant and offering impeccable call clarity.

The limited-edition speaker, which will retail for $299, will be available starting Dec. 12 at Juice and Bang & Olufsen stores and online at their respective e-commerce sites.

The limited-edition Beosound A1 2nd Gen Clot Edition MID OF NOWHERE

The limited-edition Beosound A1 2nd Gen Clot Edition

The limited-edition Beosound A1 2nd Gen Clot Edition

The limited-edition Beosound A1 2nd Gen Clot Edition