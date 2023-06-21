Banijay Acquiring Balich Wonder Studio

ENTERTAINMENT DEAL: Content group Banijay has signed an agreement to acquire a majority stake in live entertainment player Balich Wonder Studio, which is expected to lead to a leading global media and entertainment company.

Banijay is home to more than 130 production companies across 21 territories, and a multigenre catalogue boasting more than 160,000 hours of original programming.

The group represents some of the biggest global brands in the market including “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” “Peaky Blinders,” “MasterChef” and “Mr. Bean,” to name a few.

The company was launched in 2008 and is led by chief executive officer Marco Bassetti.

“Complementary to us in its ambition and entrepreneurialism, Balich has risen to be top of its game in the live-event space, and via this acquisition, there is huge potential for further pioneering growth,” said Bassetti, defining the partnership as “a one-stop shop for creativity.”

Founded in 2013 by Marco Balich, Gianmaria Serra and Simoner Merico, Milan-based Balich Wonder Studio has quickly grown to be a prestigious live event creator and service provider, and credited with the organization of the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup and the 2016 Rio Olympic Games ceremonies, for example. It has also delivered a range of exclusive events for top brands including Louis Vuitton, Ferrari, Dolce & Gabbana, UEFA, Maserati, Bulgari and IWC, among others. Balich Wonder Studio posted revenues of 315 million euros in 2022.

“We are glad that a world-class player like Banijay has chosen a committed creative team with the ambition to become the world’s most prestigious live entertainment group. Together we feel empowered to accelerate this journey,” said Balich Wonder Studio chairman Marco Balich.

Founded in 2013, the group comprises a team of more than 280 people from 20 countries, and operates in Europe and the Middle East through four divisions: Ceremonies, Destination Experience, Immersive Show and Brand Experiences. It has also created landmark icons like the symbol of World Expo — the “Tree of Life” and the “Whale Shark” in Doha last year.

The acquisition is expected to close in the coming months.