Bape and Artist Stash Team With Leica on Limited D-Lux 7 Camera

The Brooklyn-based graffiti artist designed Leica's compact camera with his signature tag and Bape's popular camouflage motif.

Leica D-Lux 7 “A Bathing Ape
The Leica D-Lux 7 “A Bathing Ape X Stash” camera Courtesy Photo

Bape, Leica and Brooklyn-based graffiti artist Stash have teamed on a limited-edition Leica D-Lux 7 “A Bathing Ape X Stash” camera as an ode to street art.

The streetwear brand and the artist put their unique touches on Leica’s D-Lux 7 camera that launched in 2020. The compact camera is available in black or silver finishes, retailing for $1,895, and both versions feature Bape’s ABC Camo covering the camera body and an Ape Head logo on the top of the camera. In addition, the camera’s lens cap features Bape and Stash’s names in Stash’s art tag style. The black-finish camera will be sold by Leica and the silver-finish version will be sold at Bape boutiques and online.

Stash, whose real name is Josh Franklin, documents his art through photography and got his first Leica at the beginning of the digital camera boom, allowing him to explore his graffiti in a new way.

“When I started doing graffiti in the early 1980s, the term ‘street art’ didn’t exist. It was only later, when we emerged from the tunnels and train stations, that we became much more visible,” Stash said.

Like the original Leica D-Lux 7 camera, the Bape x Stash version has a 24-75mm zoom lens, an aperture range of f/1.7-2.8, 17-megapixel resolution, and a Micro Four Thirds sensor that captures 4K 30fps and full-HD 60fps videos.

Prior to teaming on this project, Bape released collaborations with gaming lifestyle brand Razer and a sneaker collaboration with Stadium Goods, among other partnerships.

To celebrate the launch, Leica is presenting a selection of Stash’s photographs in a special exhibition at the Leica store in Los Angeles.

