IT’S ALL CONTENT: Short films are in abundance during New York Fashion Week, but one curious addition is one that debuts on Tuesday for promotional purposes.

In what sounds like an unlikely combination, the adult entertainment site Brazzers is introducing the #INEEDITNOW campaign as its foray into what a company spokeswoman described as “meaningful SFW content.“

The three-minute video involved some top-tier talent including double Academy Award-winning documentarian Barbara Kopple and stylist Cesar Galindo, as well as looks from Patricia Field and The Blonds. Rather than be barely dressed, the adult film stars explain how the clothes they are wearing relay a sense of empowerment. The idea is to start conversations about the nonstop quest for content, what defines models versus IRL people, and why discussing elements of sex is still taboo, a Brazzers spokeswoman said. The short film will debut on Brazzers’ platforms Tuesday at 5 p.m.

A limited number of those who RSVP’ed swiftly were promised an exclusive Patricia Fields x Brazzers T-shirt that will also be sold on the Brazzers site after the show.

Galindo styled the project. Patricia He first connected with Fields 30-plus years ago, when he started his career with her by selling the club clothes that he made in his Midtown Manhattan apartment. “Those were fun times,” said Galindo, who designs his own signature collection and works for Kimora Lee Simmons as design director for her KLS label and the new Baby Phat collection.

For the Brazzers project, Galindo not only took care of the styling, but he also cast the talent. Demi Sutra, who appears in the short film, is now a friend of his. “I have worked with film stars before, Hollywood and music [stars] too, but never in the porn industry,” he said via e-mail. “For being in a COVID-19 state, this outside-the-box project was exciting and challenging.”

The porn stars self-produced and self-styled their parts in the video, due to coronavirus concerns. One Brazzers spokeswoman described it as “totally PG-13.” It looks like a BTS fashion video and viewers are reminded by one model, “It takes a team to produce these looks.”

Beyond this week’s new campaign, Brazzers is planning other initiatives through 2021 that address cultural conversations such as female empowerment, Black Lives Matter and a voting PSA and other initiatives. “Consumers can now expect Brazzers to offer more than just adult entertainment and we’ve partnered with the marketing agency The Pleasure Division to bring it all to light,” said Brazzers’ director Mario Nardstein.