×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday Digital Daily: August 31, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Burberry Said Talking to Designers, Including Daniel Lee

Sustainability

Lawsuits and Legislation Are Trying to Clean Up Fashion’s Greenwashing Problem

Accessories

Luxury Footwear Is Standing Tall

Barbara Palvin Wears Sequin Armani Privé Gown to ‘White Noise’ Premiere at Venice Film Festival

The model attended the opening ceremony of the international film festival with her boyfriend Dylan Sprouse. 

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Barbara
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Alessandra
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Tessa
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Hillary
VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 31: Emma
View ALL 24 Photos

Barbara Palvin had a standout fashion moment at the 2022 Venice Film Festival

On Wednesday, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel walked the red carpet for the premiere of “White Noise.” She wore a short-sleeved, form-fitting black sequin gown by Armani Privé from the label’s spring 2019 couture collection featuring a silver and red pendant design in the center. She wore her hair in a bun and makeup simple with a cat eye. 

She was styled by Marc Eram, who also works with the likes of Soo Joo Park, Dove Cameron and Sabrina Carpenter. 

Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse at the “White Noise” opening ceremony and red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 31. Corbis via Getty Images

Joining the model, who is an ambassador for Armani Beauty, at the international film festival’s opening ceremony was her longtime boyfriend Dylan Sprouse

Related Galleries

Also present at the premiere were the cast members of “White Noise,” including Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Jodie Turner-Smith and Don Cheadle, among others. Other A-list stars who attended were Alessandra Ambrosio, Julianne Moore and Tessa Thompson. 

The dark comedy film, directed by Noah Baumbach, is adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo and is scheduled to premiere on Netflix starting Dec. 30 after a limited theatrical release on Nov. 25. 

The 79th edition of the festival is taking place until Sept. 10 and will debut some of the year’s most-anticipated films, such as the biographical drama on Marilyn Monroe “Blonde,” “The Whale,” “The Son” and Olivia Wilde’s anticipated thriller, “Don’t Worry Darling,” which stars Harry Styles and Florence Pugh.

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Hot Summer Bags

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Barbara Palvin Shimmers in Armani Gown

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad