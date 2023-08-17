Barbie, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift Are Winning the Attention Sweepstakes for Brands This Summer

SPARKLE SWEEPSTAKES: Fashion brands seem to be getting slightly more bang for their buck from dressing Beyoncé for her “Renaissance” world tour than Taylor Swift for her “Eras” concerts.

For example, Alexander McQueen won $7.7 million in media impact value, and Tiffany & Co. $7.2 million, for placing designs on Beyoncé, compared to Versace garnering $6.3 million after dressing Swift, data from Launchmetrics show.

The data firm’s tallies show that “Eras” has so far generated $97.5 million in media impact value, or MIV, and “Renaissance” $187 million. The proprietary MIV figure calculates the impact of relevant media placements on all channels (online, social and print), inclusive of paid, owned and earned mediums.

Roberto Cavalli accumulated $4.9 million in MIV, and Zuhair Murad $2.3 million, for dressing Swift.

Taylor Swift in Versace at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Christopher Polk for PMC

By comparison, Balmain garnered $5.6 million and Valentino $3.7 million in MIV for dressing Beyoncé.

The two tours, playing to sold-out arenas and triggering viral moments on social media, represent “the perfect stage for brands to capture the gaze of millions, generating unparalleled exposure and reinforcing their image in the hearts of both dedicated fans and the broader public,” Launchmetrics said.

But a certain doll with a penchant for pink seems to have trumped the music superstars.

Zara’s decision to partner with Mattel on a capsule collection inspired by the looks of the hit “Barbie” movie won the fast-fashion retailer $11 million in MIV, according to Launchmetrics.

Brands that also won the attention sweepstakes with Barbie collaborations include Nyx, whose makeup collaboration garnered $8.5 million in MIV, and Boohoo, scoring $3.7 million for its co-branded collection of 38 styles.

Crocs also generated $3.7 million in MIV with its Barbie-themed collection of shoes and charms, while shoe chain Aldo scored $2.7 million with its range of footwear, bags and jewelry.

The Barbie x Gap collection, spanning apparel, accessories, kidswear and even pets clothes, generated $1.8 million in MIV.

In a separate research study, Launchmetrics analyzed TikTok data, which shows beauty brands growing 53 percent faster than fashion in the first five months of 2023 versus the same January-to-May period last year.

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, L’Oréal and Fenty Beauty were among new entries in its top 10 ranking of fashion, luxury and lifestyle brands on TikTok. Sephora bumped Shein from the top spot and Fashion Nova, Balenciaga, Adidas and Walmart dropped off the list.

Launchmetrics noted that the “share of voice” garnered by TikTok influencers dropped 8 percent, with branded content logging the most growth at 4.5 percent.

Beauty brands grew at a monthly rate of 15 to 16 percent across prestige and mass-market segments.

By contrast, luxury fashion and premium fashion brands outpaced mass-market players, logging growth of 11 percent, 12 percent and 7 percent respectively.